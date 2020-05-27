Teen from High Point charged after alleged crime spree, shoot-out, and chase

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A High Point teen and a juvenile have been charged after a crime spree involving break-ins to multiple vehicles and a chase with law enforcement, and a chase with one of the victims.
Information from the Rowan Sheriff. Salisbury Police, and the Highway Patrol outline the event that took place early on Tuesday morning.
Jamil Tyshawn Ray, 18, and an unidentified 14-year-old male, are suspected of breaking into more than a dozen vehicles in Salisbury on Chantilly Lane, as well as other break-ins in Rowan County.
A homeowner on Chantilly Lane saw the suspects leaving and followed them in his vehicle. At some point during that pursuit, the suspect and victim fired shots at each other. No one was hurt in the shooting.
Ray and the juvenile are also suspected in a number of car break-ins in the Settler’s Grove Lane area, Gracebrook Drive, Grace Church Road, and Barringer Road.
One homeowner reported that he was awakened and noticed the shadows of people in his neighbor’s driveway. He turned on the indoor and outdoor lights and then saw at least three people running away.
Ray and the juvenile, and possibly other suspects, are also accused of stealing vehicles, along with items from vehicles including at least one gun, phones, cash, change, and other items. Many of the stolen items were recovered when Ray was apprehended at the Sheetz in Salisbury.
Ray is in the Rowan County Detention Center under a bond of $15,500, charged by the Highway Patrol with fleeing to elude arrest and obtaining property by false pretenses. More charges are pending.
