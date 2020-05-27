Proposed Kannapolis budget has no fee or rate increase

“This year we find ourselves in a new world. COVID-19 is impacting the way we do business today and it will in all likelihood greatly impact how we will do business tomorrow. The City is projecting the loss of approximately $2.25 million in revenues due to COVID-19 in the new budget year. Our proposed budget could be described as ‘keeping the lights on’. We will maintain all city services at the level our residents expect but we it will be difficult to move forward with any new capital projects or new services,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg.