Officer flown to hospital after being shot in Anson County, 3 suspects at-large

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - A police officer was flown to the hospital after being shot in Anson County Tuesday night, officials confirmed.
The incident happened near Myrtlewood housing on Myrtlewood Drive.
According to the Wadesboro Town Manager, the Wadesboro Police Department was involved in a brief chase with a vehicle.
Officials say one person from that vehicle shot at police, hitting one of the officers. The officer was said to be alert but was airlifted via medical helicopter to Atrium Main.
The suspect who fired the shot was also shot and taken to the hospital. There are three suspects still at large.
There was still a heavy police presence at the scene late Tuesday night. A WBTV photographer on scene saw heavily armed SRT officers and a bloodhound in the area.
Union County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and other agencies were on scene providing assistance and support.
Officials did not provide any other information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.