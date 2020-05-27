North Charleston police officers facing disciplinary actions involving use of force after video surfaces

The results of this investigation show the commitment of the North Charleston Police Department to provide a complete and transparent investigation into complaints and concerns from our citizens. We in law enforcement, because of our sworn responsibility to protect life and property, must be held accountable, either for actions or inactions. Chief Burgess has the utmost confidence in North Charleston Police officers to proactively address crime problems within our communities, while acting in accordance with the departmental policies and procedures and maintaining the highest ethical standards.