Nazareth Child & Family Connection announces cancellation of popular events

The raffle for a new 2020 Toyota Corolla SE or $10,000 in cash is still being held. The drawing for the car/cash giveaway and other prizes will be streamed live via social media channels on June 6 followed by calling the winners to extend congratulations. Raffle tickets for the grand prize, donated by Cloninger Ford & Toyota, may be purchased by visiting www.nazcfc.org or texting FFTickets to 72572.