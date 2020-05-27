Nazareth Child & Family Connection announces cancellation of popular events

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nazareth Child & Family Connection officials have made the decision to cancel three upcoming community events as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nazareth announced today the following events have been cancelled:
- Barbeque Plate and Hot Dog Sale on June 5-6
- 27th Annual $2,000 Giveaway and Steak Dinner, June 27
- Fireworks at High Rock Lake presented by Nazareth, July 3
“It’s in the best interest of our residents, staff and the entire community that we cancel these events this year,” said Vernon Walters Jr., president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection. “We need to get past the pandemic and then we can start planning for these events for 2021.”
Anyone who purchased meals for the Barbeque Plate and Hot Dog Sale in advance should get in touch with Blair Wilson at 704.279.5556 if you have not been contacted directly already. She may also be reached at btrexler@nazcfc.org.
Cancellation of Nazareth’s 114th Annual Fun Fest, originally set for June 6, was announced earlier this month.
The raffle for a new 2020 Toyota Corolla SE or $10,000 in cash is still being held. The drawing for the car/cash giveaway and other prizes will be streamed live via social media channels on June 6 followed by calling the winners to extend congratulations. Raffle tickets for the grand prize, donated by Cloninger Ford & Toyota, may be purchased by visiting www.nazcfc.org or texting FFTickets to 72572.
The annual Fun Fest car show will be moved to the fall with a date to be announced. All current registrations will be honored for the show. Also, the kids’ zone, vendor show, silent auction and basket auction will be moved to the same date. Nazareth hopes to have the barbeque plate and hot dog sale at this time, too.
