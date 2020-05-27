Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 4-year-old in Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 4-year-old child was dead in Rock Hill late Tuesday morning, prompting a death investigation and leading to the arrest of the child’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend.
Police say they were called out to a home on Gentle Breeze Lane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the 4-year-old dead. The child’s mother, 23-year-old Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen, and Mullen’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Audrevious Jarrell Williams, were both charged with homicide by child abuse or neglect.
Mullen and Williams have bond hearings at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Details surrounding the child’s death were not provided.
