Molly’s Kids: Alan Jackson gets care package to Statesville boy

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cayden is a big Alan Jackson fan. So much so that when this Statesville boy first became one of our #MollysKids earlier this year, I wrote about how listening to Alan Jackson music was one of this now 6-year-old’s favorite hobbies.
Well, Alan Jackson's people saw that post. Last week, they sent me a special care package to get to Cayden. It was out of nowhere. I coordinated with Cayden's mom, Stephanie, and this morning, Cayden opened the signed posters, pictures, shirt, hats, etc.
So cool. Cool of Alan's team to care and follow through and cool of Stephanie to send this follow-up photo. Mail in this time means more than ever and for Cayden (for all of us!) it was a huge surprise.
It's always the little things.
-Molly
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.