Man caught after trying to rob store, stealing car, and running from police

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was apprehended by police in Salisbury after an unsuccessful attempt to rob a convenience store, an unsuccessful attempt to steal a truck, successfully stealing a car, then getting caught trying to run away from police.
According to reports from Salisbury Police and the Rowan Sheriff, a man walked into a convenience store near Ellis Crossroads on Sunday. That man, now identified as Jimmy Ray Blackwell, 55, was wearing a camo shirt, tan shorts, and a white N95 face mask.
While the clerk was getting change at the register, Blackwell allegedly reached beneath the plexiglass shield and tried to grab money.
A second clerk then pulled a gun. When Blackwell saw the weapon, he turned and ran from the store.
Minutes later a homeowner on Old Mocksville Road reported that Blackwell came onto his property in an attempt to steal his truck. After a physical altercation, Blackwell ran off into the woods.
Later, Blackwell was able to steal a black Saturn. The owner had left the keys in a handbag on the front seat.
At some point, Blackwell got into a pursuit with Salisbury Police that ended when he crashed the stolen Saturn. Officers chased Blackwell after he jumped and ran from the vehicle. He was apprehended minutes later.
Blackwell was taken to jail and booked on a long list of charges, including common law robbery, first degree burglary, shoplifting, breaking and entering, larceny from motor vehicles, drug possession, second degree trespassing, flee to elude arrest, and hit and run with property damage.
Bond was set at $156,500. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.