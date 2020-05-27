Longtime Charlotte firefighter accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from Target in Midtown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A longtime firefighter at the Charlotte Fire Department has been arrested and is accused of stealing more than $500 in a series of crimes at Target in the Metropolitan Shopping Center in Midtown.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives have charged 41-year-old Timothy Ireland with seven counts of misdemeanor larceny.
On May 25, a Target representative told CMPD about a suspect who committed a series of larcenies at the Target store on Metropolitan Avenue.
Detectives began to investigate and learned the suspect stole more than $500 during the course of seven larcenies between April 30-May 24, 2020. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Ireland, who is an employee of the Charlotte Fire Department.
Ireland was interviewed and taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlotte Fire Department officials say Ireland has been reassigned during the investigation of the alleged crimes. Ireland has been employed with Charlotte Fire Department since Feb. 18, 2008, a little more than 12 years.
“I am disappointed by the charges against our Firefighter. This does not represent or reflect our values as a Department. I have the highest expectations of our members on how they conduct themselves on-duty as well as off-duty,” Charlotte Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said.
This case is being investigated by CMPD, is currently considered a personnel matter by CFD and is under investigation.
The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing.Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 911 or leave that information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
