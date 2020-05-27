Japan police arrest man in Kyoto anime arson that killed 36

FILE - In this July 19, 2019, file photo, a woman prays at a makeshift memorial to honor the victims of a fire at the building of Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio, background, in Kyoto, western Japan. Japanese police on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, arrested 42-year-old Shinji Aoba, the suspect in a deadly arson at the animation studio after the alleged attacker regained enough strength from his own injury to respond to police investigation. Aoba is accused of storming into the studio, setting it on fire and killing 36 people. (Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)