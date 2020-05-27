First Alert: Heavy rain today, severe storms possible Thursday and Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A low-pressure system drifting up from the South Carolina Low Country tonight will drift up across the Carolina Piedmont spreading widespread – and potentially heavy – rain back our way.
The amount and location of the heaviest rainfall is dependent on the exact track of the storm and that appears to be setting up in the eastern half of the WBTV viewing area where a flash flood watch is in effect. I’m forecasting one to two inches of rain along and east of I-77 with a sharp drop-off in western sections.
Nevertheless, some flooding will be possible throughout the WBTV news area as the ground is already saturated and area waterways are running high. Temperatures will hold in the cool 70s again today.
Showers will taper down and low clouds will settle in tonight with lows in the middle 60s.
Looking ahead, our attention will turn to an upper-level low storm system drifting across the lower Mississippi River Valley. That system will keep a steady stream of moisture-rich air up into the Carolinas, so warm and very humid conditions are forecast with a daily dose of thunderstorms expected right through Saturday. Some of the storms Thursday and Friday are likely to be on the strong side, so first alerts have been hoisted both days.
A cold front forecast to pass east Saturday night will take the rain with it, so drier conditions with tons of sunshine return on Sunday. High temperatures will likely be in the seasonal 80s Thursday through Saturday before cooler temperatures in the upper 70s – and just as importantly – much lower humidity kicks in early next week!
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
