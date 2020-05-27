Father identifies 17-year-old daughter as girl hurt in Cramerton shooting

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Amur Bey, a Charlotte resident, said his 17-year-old daughter, Nasani Raley, was the victim of a shooting in Cramerton Tuesday night.
The incident happened outside of a Burger King restaurant on Market Street, according to police.
Cramerton Police Chief Brad Adams spoke to reporters near the crime scene Tuesday night.
“Our officers received a call of a subject shot in the parking lot of Burger King. Upon arrival, officers responded and were able to be on scene very quick within 60 seconds and provide aid to the victim,” said Adams.
Bey said he was riding his dirt bike Tuesday night when he got word his daughter had been shot.
“I was devastated. I didn’t know how to respond. I was leaving here going down I-85 to see my daughter,” explained Bey.
He said Raley is now at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte and underwent surgery Wednesday. He said his daughter is set to graduate from Stuart Cramer High School in Cramerton and is an employee at the Burger King where the shooting happened.
“I couldn’t believe it - 17-year-old girl trying to work and do what’s right – not get in any trouble and trouble still managed to find her,” said Raley.
Bey spent a portion of Wednesday afternoon showing WBTV old photos of his daughter. He said she has plans of joining the United States Air Force after graduating from high school.
“(She’s) very determined so I hope she has the same determination to get herself back up and running,” said Bey.
Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting. Cramerton police said that officers will be checking out evidence, identifying witnesses and reviewing any video that is available.
Bey is very hopeful the shooter(s) will be brought to justice.
“The crime needs to stop. Put the guns down and pick up a book. That’s the easiest thing I can tell them.”
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect.
