CMS parents question new, earlier start date of school

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) parents are sounding off about a decision to open schools earlier than planned.
Tuesday night, the CMS school board changed the opening day of school to Aug. 17. The original date was two weeks later.
Parents voiced frustration on the CMS Facebook page, concerned about their planned vacations and the inconsistency of the new calendar. CMS would start school on 17 and then the next week they would be out of school doing remote learning.
“It’s more upheaval,” CMS School Board Chairperson Elyse Dashew said. “It’s a pain for everybody to have to change their plans. I totally get that. This is something the state is requiring of us.”
The week CMS students will be doing remote learning is when RNC is planned to be in Charlotte. Since the convention is up in the air, parents wonder if the convention doesn’t take place - will remote learning still happen the second week of school?
“If those plans change,” Dashew said. “And we don’t need to use the virtual days, then we can use them another time.”
North Carolina leaders decided to have all schools open on Aug. 17 and also told school districts to plan for five virtual learning days in next year’s school calendar. State leaders want students back in school sooner rather than later. State leaders wanted schools to return earlier, but there was pushback.
Dashew says she understands parents’ frustration, but says the board is just carrying out the state’s wishes. She knows parents aren’t the only ones frustrated.
“It’s a burden for our teachers too,” Dashew said. “Who had planned vacations and the teachers have to come back earlier - so I feel for them.”
CMS parents hope the school district uses the time wisely and plan accordingly for how teaching and learning will look like during a health crisis.
“We’re watching what other school districts around the world are doing” Dashew said. “Because some school districts in other Nations are starting to go back now. So we are watching to see what we can learn from them.”
Dashew says the district is going over several scenarios of how to social distance and to keep students and staff safe. CMS parents hope the district will ensure students who lack connectivity will have it when remote learning starts back up again.
Many say now that parent and district know when school starts back up - there will be no surprises on the first day back.
“I hope the board can be proactive,” CMS Equity Committee Member Dee Rankin said. “And have this plan put together more sooner rather than later and not wait until the last minute - so the board can put this out so parents can start planning for school in general.”
The new calendar some hope will stick around. It allows students to be finished with the exams before winter break and school will be done by Memorial Day.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.