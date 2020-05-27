Charlotte man faces drug charges after checkpoint leads to high-speed pursuit in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Charlotte man faces multiple charges after a traffic checkpoint leads to a high-speed pursuit in Columbus County over the weekend.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a checkpoint at the intersection of James B. White Hwy South (U.S. 701) and Peacock Road on Sunday when a Dodge Caravan refused to stop.
Deputies pursued the van — with speeds reaching approximately 70 miles per hour — and managed to stop it at Iron Hill Baptist Church on Peacock Road.
Three men and one woman were detained while deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, which yielded an unspecified amount of marijuana, packaging material, a scale, and over $1,000 in cash. Deputies also recovered a bag containing 32 grams of marijuana that was thrown from the van during the pursuit.
The driver, Christain D. McCoy, 24, of Charlotte, was charged with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, and driving with a revoked license.
Elijah McCullough, an occupant in the van, was served outstanding warrants for a parole violation.
