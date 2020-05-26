Working through COVID-19: Homeless shelter worker educating guests about pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On any given night every bed is taken at the men’s shelters in Charlotte. Director of Shelter Services, Jerard Collins, stays busy to keep his guests safe.
“I am trying to implement safety and educate our guys that are coming in," Collins said.
The shelter has socially-distanced chairs in the common area, separated beds and frequent temperature checks.
Collins has seen first hand the impact COVID-19 has had on the homeless community.
“An anxiety in the homeless population," he said. "The fear of nowhere to go once the shelter is full. It has hit the homeless population hard. It’s a day to day thing, where we try to encourage through speaking to them one on one, and letting them know there are resources that they can obtain.”
They are not allowing volunteers right now, meaning all of the work inside of the shelters falls on employees like Collins.
“More or less of our job is to educate them," he said. "They really don’t know or have the guidance of some. We serve different people [in need of] mental health services as well, so they really don’t have the knowledge of what’s going on. It is part of our job to educate them about the necessary steps to protect themselves, as well as to be safe inside the building with the others in here.”
Collins also said it’s scary to think he might contract the virus.
“Definitely an impact in my personal life because I have a family I go home to as well," he said. "I take the necessary precaution steps that the CDC is recommending and hope for the best that we’re taking the best safety options here.”
Roof Above, formerly known as Urban Ministry Center-The Men’s Shelter of Charlotte, is hoping to eventually offer coronavirus testing in the facilities. Right now they have a unit of rooms for symptomatic guests to self-isolate.
Some nights they have to turn people away.
“That’s one of the hardest things of my job, each day that I face, telling an individual I don’t have a shelter for him tonight and to make do tonight and come back tomorrow, but that’s the most difficult part to tell them no I can’t help you at this time,” he said.
He says there is some good to come out of this. Social distancing has made for fewer problems with violence and drugs in the shelters.
“Guys are focused on trying to get jobs and income and main goal of obtaining housing,” he said.
Collins remains committed to help.
“Community work has always been my passion,” he said. "Trying to help another person succeed or reach their goals has been a big part of me since day one.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.