Summer camps in Charlotte preparing for ‘new normal’ this season

“With Gov. Roy Cooper’s recent order that allows for the operation of day camps beginning in phase 2, we are excited to share that our Summer Camps will be taking place as scheduled this year. Our camps will still be in-person at our Museums, but several new policies and procedures will be in place to address the health and safety of our community as it relates to COVID-19. These new protocols primarily fall into the categories of intensified cleaning, health and hygiene best practices, and social distancing efforts. Additionally, we have reviewed the curriculum in each Camp and adjusted as necessary to prioritize the safety of the environment for everyone while still providing top-notch STEM learning opportunities. We are continuing to follow all federal, state and local guidelines related to COVID-19, and these guidelines are at the center of our ongoing work to create and maintain a safe environment for all Campers and staff throughout the summer.”