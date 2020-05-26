SPD: 10-month-old shot, expected to recover; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A baby boy is expected to recover from his injuries after being shot late Monday night, according to police
Officers got the call just after 11:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of Westover. That's between Virginia Avenue and Hearne Avenue.
Police say the shots were fired from the street by multiple suspects, according to police. The gunfire struck the baby in the upper body.
Police say it’s too early to determine if the home was the intended target. However, no other home on the street was shot up.
Officers are not sure if the gunmen were in a car or on foot.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
