SPD: 10-month-old shot, expected to recover; suspects sought

SPD: 10-month-old shot, expected to recover; suspects sought
Shreveport police are working to learn more information about a shooting that left a 10-month-old boy fighting for his life. (Source: Cody Jennings)
By Alex Onken | May 26, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 8:49 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A baby boy is expected to recover from his injuries after being shot late Monday night, according to police

WATCH KSLA NEWS 12 LIVE HERE.

Officers got the call just after 11:30 p.m. to the 2600 block of Westover. That's between Virginia Avenue and Hearne Avenue.

Police say the shots were fired from the street by multiple suspects, according to police. The gunfire struck the baby in the upper body.

Police say it’s too early to determine if the home was the intended target. However, no other home on the street was shot up.

Officers are not sure if the gunmen were in a car or on foot.

Nearly an hour later, officers were called to another shooting where a man was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.