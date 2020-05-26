Report: Man leads deputies on 2-county chase after assaulting, stealing from mother

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Monday night after he allegedly assaulted his mother, stole her phone and led them on a chase through two counties.
The suspect, Seth Grooms, has a history of running from authorities.
According to an incident report, around 5 p.m. on Monday Grooms asked his mother for money. The report states the mother told deputies while she was sleeping, her son got $50 from her and she told Grooms to give the money back.
Grooms’ mother told deputies he grabbed her from behind around her shoulders and pushed her down to her knees.
According to the report, Grooms pried his mother’s hand open, grabbed her phone and her car keys. His mother was able to get her phone back and call 911, deputies say.
Deputies say Grooms then stole his mother’s truck.
According to the report, a deputy tried to stop the stolen truck on Highway 61 in Ridgeville.
Deputies say Grooms drove into Colleton County and got stuck in a sand pit. A deputy unleashed a K-9 in case Grooms tried to flee on foot.
He was found lying on the ground next to the truck.
According to the report, Grooms called his mother two times during the pursuit.
Grooms is facing several charges including assault and battery first degree, strong armed robbery, failure to stop for a blue light and grand larceny.
He’s expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday.
Deputies say Grooms currently is on probation and out on bond for a prior arrest.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.