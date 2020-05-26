Police: CATS bus driver drove away after fatally striking man in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CATS bus driver is being charged after a man was killed in a hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte Tuesday, according to Charlotte police.
The wreck happened just after noon on the 5000 block of N. Tryon Street, near Birmingham Drive. Police responded to the scene after getting reports of a man - identified Wednesday as 58-year-old Michael Skelton Jr - lying dead in the roadway near a bus stop.
Investigators say Skelton was at the bus stop when he tried to get CATS bus 1079 to stop. That’s when he was struck by the bus.
Police say the driver of the bus, Luis Manuel Garcia, “then drove away from the scene of the crash without providing aid to the victim.”
Garcia has been charged with felony hit and run.
CATS sent the following statement about the incident on Wednesday:
"CATS has been informed that as a result of this fatal incident, Bus Operator Luis Garcia has been charged with Felony Hit and Run. Transit Management of Charlotte, CATS’ bus operations contractor, has terminated the driver.
"All CATS bus operators undergo a rigorous driver training program upon employment and are held to the highest of industry standards. The safety of riders remains our first priority.
“The incident remains under investigation by CMPD. We send our prayers and condolences to the family of the deceased and to those impacted by this traumatic event.”
N. Tryon St. was closed in both directions as crews worked at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.
Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information about the investigation should contact Detective Crum at 704-432-2169 Ext# 4, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or via the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.