Person killed in crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was killed in a crash in northeast Charlotte Tuesday, according to Charlotte police.
The wreck happened just after noon on the 5000 block of N. Tryon Street, near Birmingham Drive. Police confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene but did not give further details.
The victim’s name has not been released.
N. Tryon St. was closed in both directions as crews worked at the scene.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.
