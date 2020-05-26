Motorcyclist killed after crash with car turning in front of him in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed after a crash with a car that turned in front of him in York County Monday afternoon.
The incident happened on Leslie Highway in Rock Hill. The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate a traffic-related death.
Officials say 28-year-old Michael O’Donnell was the driver of a motorcycle that crashed with a car that turned in front of him causing him to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.
Autopsy and toxicology test results are pending.
