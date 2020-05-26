Man accused of fatal shooting outside of home in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of the fatal shooting of another man outside of his home in Albemarle in April.
While responding to a shooting call on April 3, police found 27-year-old Sylvester Corey Maske with a gunshot wound behind a home on Arey Avenue. Maske later died from the injuries.
Upon investigation, detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Michael Thomas Allen for murder. Allen is currently being held on other charges.
If anyone has any information involving this case, please call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or you can leave an anonymous tip on our Tip-Line at 704-984-9511.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.