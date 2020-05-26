Lancaster County man arrested on child pornography charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested on charges connected to child pornography in LAncaster County.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 29-year-old William Christopher McCoy on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report which led them to McCoy. Investigators say McCoy distributed child pornography.
McCoy was arrested on May 22 and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
