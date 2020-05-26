Judge rules to abandon witness signatures on SC primary absentee ballots, people concerned

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - For months, the coronavirus has been impacting how we do things. It is about to impact something else - how you vote.
Just a few weeks ago, the South Carolina Election Commission announced voters can vote by absentee ballot. Now, those ballots will not need a signature. In South Carolina’s upcoming June primary and runoff, a U.S. district judge ruled in favor of ballots without a required witness signature.
Judge Michelle Childs says social distancing is hard to do especially when voters have to find a witness. In her ruling, she added that requiring witness signatures could put people at risk.
Ballots sent in without a signature will be counted. The Lancaster County Board of Elections already has 23 ballots without signatures. Those can now be counted, too. All absentee votes still need a voter signature an date.
People have concerns that a ballot no one sees it being filled out fairly. It is a major change that only applies to South Carolinians voting in the June primary and the runoffs on June 23.
An absentee ballot without a witness signature gives some people comfort.
”It makes me feel good that they don’t have to sign they can still vote without that," says one voter who turned in a ballot on Tuesday.
Others are not as thrilled for various reasons. One main reason--people not having any identification nor a witness when voting. They question the validity of the ballot.
”I don’t want a bunch of deceased people voting," says a voter, who is against the ballots without signatures.
”If you have to do anything in this country you have to prove who you are," says another concerned voter.
Mary Ann Hudson, the head of elections in Lancaster County, says all absentee ballots are verified with the application process. Even though there is no witness, officials confirm the name and address of the voter, and put the person in their system to make sure they only vote once.
”If we had any question whatsoever it would be on the application and that would trigger anything that didn’t look like it was supposed to," says Hudson.
Hudson also says the voter’s signature is compared to make sure everything checks out.
”We’re able to verify that ballot based on the signature from the application," she says.
As for those who are concerned with the absentee ballot voting process and want people to vote in person, Hudson says you should trust everything is handled properly, despite not having any witness.
”We don’t worry about things that they worry about because we’re in the business and we know what we need to do to verify absentee ballots," she explained.
Hudson said for her part as an official, she is quote, “extremely happy” witness signatures are not necessary. She says there are a lot of older people in Lancaster County who struggled to get a witness even before the coronavirus.
Right now, the judge’s ruling can be appealed by the state’s election commission or the governor. The election commission said it would not appeal the ruling. WBTV is still waiting to hear back from Governor McMaster’s office.