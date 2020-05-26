Gastonia venue operator wants clarification regarding reopening for event spaces

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A venue operator in Gastonia wants clarification from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper regarding the reopening of event spaces in the state.
Byron Sackett, the owner of Homesteads Events, leases multiple spaces in the Loray Mill building off W. Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia. Sackett rents the spaces out to be used for large gatherings like weddings. He said that because of the pandemic, the spaces have been sitting empty for months now.
“I am more than frustrated,” said Sackett “I am at the point where I just need answers.”
North Carolina has entered it’s second phase of the reopening process, and it’s still unclear when large gatherings will be allowed once again.
Sackett has watched as other businesses like restaurants have opened up in the last few days.
“We know that we can operate safely. We know that we can operate safer than 95 percent of the businesses that have been open the entire time and the ones that have just come open in the past week,” said Sackett.
The venue operator said he feels he has enough space to allow for appropriate social distancing to take place at events. He said he has also stocked up on masks and gloves so that all guests can be given the protective items when they enter the venue.
Under the current guidelines from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there is no restriction on the amount of people allowed at a wedding ceremony, but pre-wedding and post-wedding receptions are subject to mass gathering restrictions. The current restrictions limit the number of people at an indoor gathering to 10 and the number of people at an outdoor gathering to 25.
“We’ve got to look at it logically. If you can sit beside each other during a religious ceremony, what is the difference in a nonreligious ceremony? Why can we not have that part of the reception at our venue?” questioned Sackett.
The venue operator said that because of the uncertainty surrounding gathering restrictions in North Carolina, some of his clients have taken their events to South Carolina.
“From where we sit here today, there’s venues less than a 30-minute drive, there’s probably 12 venues they could go to and have their wedding this weekend and that’s our competition,” noted Sackett.
According to the Accelerate SC guidelines, indoor facilities in South Carolina are under a 50 percent occupancy restriction. Social distancing is encouraged at weddings.
Sackett said he wants clarification from Governor Cooper regarding when he’ll be able to let people use his venue in Gastonia again.
“You explain to me why we cannot operate safely and I will gladly shut my mouth and wait on you to open the venues, but unless you can do that, allow us to open,” said Sackett.
He said he has probably had 30 to 40 events be cancelled or postponed because of the pandemic.
