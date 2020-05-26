First Alert for more rain on Wednesday

As we move into Wednesday, a disturbance off the coast of NE Florida today will be heading this way. It isn’t the direction we normally watch our systems come from but steering winds are out of the south this time. Highs will only be in the mid 70s again. It will be mainly cloudy all day. The best chance for rain will be from late afternoon into the evening. The main issue will not necessarily be storms but pockets of heavy rain. With all the rain we’ve already had, that’s not what we need.