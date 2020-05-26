First Alert for more rain on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This evening, there is a small chance for showers but the humidity will probably be more noticeable than anything. Temperatures will stay in the 70s.
As we move into Wednesday, a disturbance off the coast of NE Florida today will be heading this way. It isn’t the direction we normally watch our systems come from but steering winds are out of the south this time. Highs will only be in the mid 70s again. It will be mainly cloudy all day. The best chance for rain will be from late afternoon into the evening. The main issue will not necessarily be storms but pockets of heavy rain. With all the rain we’ve already had, that’s not what we need.
By Thursday and Friday, we will still be unsettled. This time, we will be back to afternoon thunderstorm possibilities. Temperatures will be warmer and still muggy. Highs will reach the mid 80s.
Saturday will bring a cold front. That will result in one more day in the 80s with a chance for thunderstorms before we dry out starting on Sunday. If you need something to look forward to, our pattern should finally start to shift by the second half of the weekend and into next week. It will then be a little cooler and less humid. Plus, it should be dry for a few days.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
