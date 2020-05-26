Father accused of child abuse, sending infant to hospital in Catawba Co.

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - A father has been arrested and is accused of child abuse that sent his infant child to the hospital in Catawba County.
Maiden police officers went to a home on South 6th Avenue on April 8, just before 2 a.m. Officers were told that an infant was taken to the hospital from the house, suffering from serious injuries consistent with child abuse.
After an in-depth criminal investigation, a Catawba County Grand Jury indicted Amos Kyle Davenport, the infant’s father, for negligent child abuse inflicting serious physical injury as well as an additional felony charge of habitual felon.
Maiden police arrested Davenport on May 22, and placed him in the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $15,000 secured bond.
The infant has been released from the hospital and is doing well, officials say.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.