Elliott ends Busch’s win streak, collects $100,000 bounty

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott snapped Kyle Busch’s seven-race Truck Series winning streak and collected a $100,000 bounty for beating NASCAR’s most successful truck driver with a victory Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The win comes six days after Busch wrecked Elliott in a Cup Series race at Darlington and two days after Elliott’s costly decision to pit late in the Coca-Cola 600, opening the door for Brad Keselowski to win.
