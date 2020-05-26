CMS will open for students Aug. 17 after board changes 2020-2021 school calendar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will open for students on August 17 after the school board made changes to the 2020-2021 school calendar Tuesday night.
The Board of Education voted at its May 26 meeting to change the school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The original calendar set Aug. 31 as the first day of school for students.
A new law passed by the North Carolina General Assembly requires public schools to open across the state on Aug. 17 and end before Memorial Day 2021.
The Aug. 17 opening day means that CMS will open before the Republican National Convention, scheduled to be in Charlotte from Aug. 24-27. During that week, the district will use the five-state required remote learning days.
“The amended calendar for next school year has several aspects that will be good for students and families,” said Elyse Dashew, Board chair. “We’ll have first-semester exams before the winter break and school finished by Memorial Day.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.