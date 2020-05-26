Cloudy, cool conditions persist through today ahead of Wednesday’s heavy rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon temperatures will remain several degrees below average in the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy to overcast skies.
Light rain showers will favor the higher elevations through the afternoon with the possibility on an isolated shower or two over the Piedmont.
Rain chances will gradually fall through the evening before rising again early Wednesday morning. Expect cloudy skies and light scattered showers to start the day, however, wet weather moving in from the south will drench the Carolinas during the latter part of the day.
A First Alert has been issued as this tropical wave will likely produce steady and heavy downpours area-wide late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Some neighborhoods could receive 1-3″ of rainfall during this period. With that in mind, flooding could develop very quickly especially near waterways that are already at bankfull.
Temperatures will make a short climb from the mid 60s overnight to the low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Warmer air returns Thursday and Friday as southerly winds send high temperatures back to the 80s each afternoon.
But warmer and more humid conditions will come at a cost of late-day thunderstorm development.
The damp pattern continues through first part of the weekend as cold front makes its pass over the region late Saturday, but drier conditions are expected to takeover Sunday and into the first part of next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
