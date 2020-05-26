Cloud storm today, more rain to follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cloudy, damp, cool weather that dominated our Memorial Day is still in place today and shows little sign of budging as an easterly flow from off the Atlantic continues. There won’t be too much sunshine today, but there also isn’t much of a trigger for rain outside of the mountains.
A 50% shower chance persists there, while the chance is not more than about 20% elsewhere. Cloud cover also holds our temperatures back, only rising to the mid to perhaps upper 70s this afternoon.
This same pattern holds tonight with lows in the mild 60s.
We’ve issued a First Alert for Wednesday, as rain chances gradually pick up. A low-pressure system drifting up from Florida tonight will come ashore in South Carolina Wednesday spreading widespread – and potentially heavy – rain back our way. The amount and location of the heaviest rainfall Wednesday and Wednesday night is dependent on the exact track of the storm.
Confidence is not yet high on this low track, but at first glance, I’m forecasting one to two inches of rain along and east of I-77 with around 1 inch in western sections, though that forecast is highly subject to change.
Nevertheless, some flooding will be possible throughout the WBTV news area as the ground is already saturated and area waterways are running high. Temperatures will hold in the cool 70s again Wednesday.
By Thursday, our attention will turn to an upper-level low storm system on the Gulf coast. That system will keep a steady stream of moisture-rich air up into the Carolinas, so warm and very humid conditions are forecast with a daily dose of thunderstorms expected right through Saturday. A cold front forecast to pass east Saturday night should take the rain with it, so drier conditions are expected on Sunday.
High temperatures will likely be in the seasonal 80s Thursday through the weekend.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
