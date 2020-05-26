Chetola Resort reopens after two month closure due to COVID-19

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - After a two-month closure, the Chetola Resort in the Blue Ridge Mountains reopened for guests to enjoy its well known open spaces, fresh mountain air, and endless activities.
The 78-acre resort in Blowing Rock, N.C. reopened May 22. Enhanced safety measures have been put in place as it welcomes guests back to the resort.
Along with enhanced safety measures, worry-free reservations are being offered. Guests who canceled reservations due to COVID-19 concerns will receive a full refund of their deposit, with at least a 24 hours in advance notice.
“Our guests and employees are family to us. it feels so good to welcome them back,” said owner Kent Tarbutton. “Fortunately, we’ve always had lodging options and activities spread out across 78 acres, so Chetola Resort is well structured for this new normal.”
Chetola is participating in the Count On Me NC public health initiative for restaurant and lodging business. The resort received the 2020 AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Award.
The resort features many onsite activities including kayaking, canoeing, fishing, tennis, and hiking trails. Guests also have access to the Moses Cone Memorial park, with 27 miles of carriage trails spread across 3,500 acres bordering the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The Spa at Chetola has reopened with limited services. Timberlake’s Restaurant will be open and offer indoor and outdoor dining, carry-out, in-room delivery and daily picnic service on the lake.
“The vastness of Chetola Resort lets our guests choose their level of comfort. they can seclude themselves in the top of the property, they can stay in guest rooms at the heart of the resort and partake in daily activities, or they can opt for something in between,” said general manager Angus Lamond.
For more information about Chetola resort visit www.chetola.com or call 800-243-8652
