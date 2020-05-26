Charlotte police, firefighters help cut up tree that fell in yard of elderly resident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police officers and firefighters helped cut up a tree that fell in the yard of an elderly resident Tuesday.
According to a CMPD Facebook post, Officer Pressley and Officer Pearson observed an elderly resident trying to cut up a large tree that had fallen in his yard.
The officers recognized he could not do this alone, so they reached out to Charlotte Fire Department.
Firefighters responded and graciously assisted in cutting up the limb.
“This is a great example of what can be accomplished when we all work together as one,” the post read.
