Busch passes Cindric in OT to win Xfinity race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch passed Austin Cindric on the final lap in overtime to win his 97th career Xfinity Series race on Monday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
After a crash involving several cars sent the race to overtime, Cindric passed Busch on a restart starting at the inside lane of the front row.
But Busch pushed the pedal to the floor and passed Cindric on the last lap to earn his 18th overall win at Charlotte Motor Speedway more than any other driver.
