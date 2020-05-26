WATCH: Bond hearing set for suspects charged in pair of shootings on Ocean Blvd.

Myrtle Beach police investigate a deadly shooting along Ocean Boulevard on Memorial Day. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | May 26, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 9:13 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The suspects charged in two separate shootings on Ocean Boulevard over the holiday weekend are set to appear in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

According to Myrtle Beach police, six people are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard.

Authorities identified the suspects as:

Sequion Johnson, 18, of Lumberton, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Darriante Tymaine Marriscell Parker, 19, of Lumberton, is charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Sincere Joshiano Johnson, 21; Kwashek Breeden, 20; Ty’reck Demonte Hill, 20; and Yakemiean Johnson, 20, all of Lumberton, are each charged with obstruction of justice.

Sequion Johnson (TL), Darriante Tymaine Marriscell Parker (TM), Sincere Joshiano Johnson (TR). Kwashek Breeden (BL), Ty’reck Demonte HilL (BM) and Yakemiean Johnson (BR) (Source: MBPD)

Four people were injured in the shooting.

In a separate incident early Monday morning, a man later identified as 24-year-old Cadric Elmore Jr. was fatally shot in the area of 15th Ave South and South Ocean Boulevard.

Police said 22-year-old Kemian Masonte’ Reese, of Greenwood, S.C., is charged with murder, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspects charged in both shootings are scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

