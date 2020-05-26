Body found of 5-year-old missing from Adams County campground

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The body of a 5-year-old boy reported missing at Mineral Springs Lake Resort has been recovered, according to authorities.
Cameron Walters had last been seen Monday around 5 p.m. at the 350-acre campground in Peebles, Ohio.
Walters’s body was found in the water shortly after 6 p.m., authorities say.
“We have recovered the 5-year-old missing in the water near the boatdock area,” Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Estep said, adding situation was “Very tough, very very very tough."
Asked how the family is doing, Estep replied, “Very emotional. Very very emotional.”
Authorities do not suspect foul play.
They said previously Walters could not swim, though it remains unclear if he wandered off by himself.
Before he went missing Monday, Walters was seen playing on the campgrounds by Mark Breetly, who says he has lived at Mineral Springs for more than 20 years.
“Very active,” Breetly said of the boy. “He was riding around on his tricycle. Him and his sister were playing together. Nothing like this has ever happened before.”
Volunteers searched the wooded area by foot Tuesday, and a dive team went into the lake about 10 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Monday’s search ran past midnight at the campground, where his grandparents have a camper, before stopping about 2 a.m. Tuesday.
