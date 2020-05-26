Atrium Health announces eased visitor restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With North Carolina phasing in certain types of business across the state, Atrium Health officials say the hospital will begin easing some of its visitation restrictions, while ensuring COVID-Safe standards are in place.
Effective Wednesday, May 27, patients who are having surgery or a procedure that requires sedation may designate one person to come with them at Atrium Health care settings.
In April, Atrium Health resumed many types of surgeries that were suspended during the height of the pandemic period.
The visitation revisions apply to most patients who are having surgery or a procedure that requires sedation, delivered in an Atrium Health hospital-based or medical practice environment, such as a physician’s office.
Visitors will still be restricted for patients in high-risk categories and environments.
All other previously announced restrictions remain in place for hospital inpatient care or standard emergency department services, including care delivered at outpatient, urgent care or residential care locations.
