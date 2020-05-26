2 arrested in altercation that left of homeowner shot in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an altercation that left a homeowner shot in Iredell county Saturday.
The incident happened on Deerchase Circle in Statesville.
On May 23, Iredell County deputies responded in reference to a domestic dispute. When deputies arrived, they did not find anyone on scene. While searching the area for evidence, a 911 hang-up call was received coming from the location.
The deputies were going to this residence when they heard gunshots close to them.
When they arrived, officers found two men leaving the home. These men were detained as the investigation continued.
The deputies knocked and announced themselves before going into the home. Once inside, they found the homeowner who had a gunshot wound.
Deputies administered care and first aid until EMS arrived on scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives learned Bradley Dewayne Potter and Aaron James Byrd had been involved in a fight with the homeowner.
During the argument, officials say Byrd picked up a gun owned by the homeowner, and pointed it at the homeowner. Officials say Potter then took the gun from Byrd and fired multiple shots at the homeowner as he fled into his home.
As Byrd and Potter were leaving, officials say Potter turned back to the house and fired again into the home. The gun was found on the side of the road near where the deputies spotted Potter and Byrd.
Based upon all of the evidence gathered from this investigation, both suspects were arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.
Potter was charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injuries, Felony Discharge Weapon into Occupied Dwelling, Felony Larceny of Firearm, and Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Byrd was charged with Misdemeanor Assault by Pointing a Gun.
