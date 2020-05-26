3 arrested after baby tests positive for meth

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three family members have been arrested and charged after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrests followed a May 1 incident in which the Department of Human Resources, or DHR, took the 3-month-old child into protective custody.
The sheriff’s office arrested the child’s mother and father, Madison Faith Aull and Joshua Taylor Cook, as well as a grandmother, Anitri Dawn Milstead, at the same home in the 2700 block of County Road 59 in Deatsville.
All three are charged with one count each of chemical endangerment of a child.
Bond is set at $30,000 for each suspect.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.