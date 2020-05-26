Angela Ruch honors father-in-law in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a special night for Gander Truck Series driver Angela Ruch as she honored her father-in-law Bob Ruch tonight in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Bob was a U.S. Air Force veteran and recently passed away due to COVID-19.
“COVID-19 definately hits home for my husband and I and our family,” said Ruch. “You hear about it on TV but when it actually hits in your own personal home, it’s one of the hardest things I have ever had to deal with. You can’t have the proper burial service when these things happen so for Mike (her husband) and I it has been a struggle to get through the days.”
During Tuesday’s race, Ruch will drive a special paint scheme on her #00 truck that will remember heroes as well as those who are in the fight against COVID-19.
“There are people who have lost so many people whether it was COVID-19, if it was a service work, or a war, we just want people to share their story,” said Ruch. “In the end, no one is alone and we are all in this together.”
This is Angela’s first full season in the Truck Series and she is already blazing a bright path. She is the only driver in NASCAR that is a mother and earlier this year, she became the first female driver to ever lead a lap at Daytona. She has only raced at Charlotte 3 times so she is a little nervous about that, but she knows she will have an angel riding with her in 00 in Bob.
“The last race in Las Vegas, he actually attended the race. He tells me, he is so proud of me. I’m in a male dominated sport trying to do what I do and improve myself. He always tells me to keep my head up so that’s what I will be doing tonight.”
