VIDEO: In his last act of service, LSP Trooper is escorted to donate his organs so others may live

By Kendra Smith-Parks | May 24, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 10:02 AM

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The officer struck by a vehicle while assisting a police chase in Hammond early Wednesday morning has died, according to a report from Louisiana State Police.

“Trooper Baker passed today leaving our hearts heavy but full of pride as he exemplified our values of duty, selfless service, and personal courage," State Police Superintendent, Colonel Kevin Reeves said in a statement.

33-year-old George Baker was a military veteran before working in law enforcement for 10 years. Trooper Baker joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve for 8 years, including one combat deployment in the Middle East.

He began his law enforcement career with the Greensburg Police Department and then with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for three years before joining the Louisiana State Police.

Baker is survived by his wife Heather, their daughter Harper, his parents, sisters and his extended family.

TROOP L NEWS RELEASE May 24, 2020 Louisiana State Police Solemnly Announce the Passing of Trooper George Baker Hammond – Today, the Louisiana State Police is deeply saddened to inform the public Trooper George Baker has succumbed to injuries sustained in the performance of his duties. Trooper Baker sustained severe injuries during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 20, as he joined with other Troopers assisting the Hammond Police Department with a vehicle pursuit. Baker was a 33-year-old, 10-year law enforcement and military veteran. A vigil of family, friends, and his fellow Troopers remained at the hospital from the very beginning until his passing. Trooper Baker is survived by his wife Heather, their young daughter Harper, his parents, his sisters, and his extended family. Trooper Baker served as a Trooper at Louisiana State Police Troop L since November of 2017 and is the first LSP line of duty death since Senior Trooper Steven Vincent, Troop D, in August of 2015. Troop L has not lost a Trooper in the line of duty since the passing of Trooper Rudolph H. Miller on September 8th, 1962. Trooper Baker is the 30th Trooper to lose his life in the line of duty in the history of the Louisiana State Police. Trooper Baker had a lifelong desire of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. In preparation for that goal, he spent 8 years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve including one combat deployment in the Middle East. He began his law enforcement career with the Greensburg Police Department, where he worked for 4 years. He then served the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for 3 years before joining the Louisiana State Police. In a statement to Troopers, State Police Superintendent, Colonel Kevin Reeves said, “Trooper Baker passed today leaving our hearts heavy but full of pride as he exemplified our values of duty, selfless service, and personal courage.” Even after his death, Trooper Baker continues to show his commitment to community and selfless service by donating his organs so that others may live. Arrangements are incomplete at this time, but Trooper Baker will be afforded full honors earned with a line of duty death. For information on providing assistance to the Baker family during this tragic time, please visit www.latroopers.org and direct donations to the Louisiana Troopers Charities – Trooper Baker. Contact Information: S/T Jeremy Price Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Section Office: (985) 893-6250 Jeremy.Price@la.gov North Oaks Health System LOPA - Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Sunday, May 24, 2020

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:

"My heart is heavy at the passing of Trooper Baker, who served the people of our state with honor and dedication and died from injuries sustained in the line of duty. His selfless commitment to his fellow Louisianans represents the best of us and he continues to serve even after his passing by having his organs donated to help others in need. His courage and bravery will never be forgotten."

"Please join Donna and me in praying for Trooper Baker, his wife Heather, daughter Harper, family, friends and countless others as they mourn this great loss. Our thoughts are also with all members of Louisiana State Police, who have lost a true teammate and brother today.”

The Superdome was also lit up in blue and gold for Trooper George Baker:

Blue and gold in honor of LSP Trooper George Baker who died in the line of duty. New Orleans, please keep his wife and daughter in your prayers. May he rest in God’s Perfect Peace.

Posted by The City Of NOLA on Sunday, May 24, 2020

The two suspects involved in the incident were arrested and face multiple charges.

The incident occurred on 2:15 a.m. Wednesday (May 20), troopers from State Police Troop L were called to assist the Hammond Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that started within the city limits of Hammond.

As the pursuit continued on Wardline Road west of I-55, troopers deployed a tire deflation device to disable the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection with Kate Street.

After successfully disabling the suspect tires, Trooper Baker and another officer were attempting to retrieve the device from the road when they were struck by a Hammond Police unit involved in the pursuit.

Both troopers were transported to North Oaks Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. Baker later succumbed to his injuries there and the second officer was released with minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.