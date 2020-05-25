Trump threatens to pull RNC from Charlotte if space can’t be ‘fully occupied’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump threatened to pull the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte if North Carolina can’t commit to full attendance at the convention, the president tweeted Monday morning.
The Republican National Convention is set for August 24 through August 27.
North Carolina is currently under a Phase 2 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, which limits indoor gatherings to 10 people. Phase 2 is expected to be in effect until June 26, but it’s unclear what restrictions will be place beyond that.
The convention was expected to bring nearly 50,000 people to the city.
“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed...” Trump tweeted.
"...full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being....
...made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced...
...to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!" Trump tweeted.
A spokesperson for Gov. Roy Cooper responded in a statement, saying that state health officials are working with the RNC on plans for the convention.
