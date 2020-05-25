Town of Faith cancels Fourth of July celebration

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) - A small Rowan County town known for traditionally hosting one of North Carolina’s biggest Fourth of July events has postponed this year’s celebrations amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Fourth of July committee announces that the Fourth of July celebration in Faith has been canceled this year due to the unforeseen circumstances at hand,” the town said.
That means there will “be absolutely no” parade, fair, food, music or fireworks.
The town instead wishes that everybody has a safe Independence Day with their families.
“We thank you for all your continued support and concerns over these trying times, and look forward to seeing you next year to pick up where we left off!” the town said.
