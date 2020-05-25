Some N.C. gyms defying Governor Cooper’s order, deciding to open up anyway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many businesses spent the weekend opening their doors for the first time in weeks as part of Phase 2. Gyms, on the other hand, are supposed to stay closed. But many in the Charlotte area are deciding to open anyways.
“We’re not doing this to be defiant in any way. It’s not what it’s about. This is a lot of peoples livelihoods, like a lot of people," said Rob Jenkins, who co-owns Hive Fitness.
Jenkins opened up Hive Fitness one week ago, a few days before Governor Cooper discussed Phase 2 reopening at a Wednesday press conference. Jenkins said they were expecting gyms to be included in Phase 2.
“We were okay and in full support of a 30-day shutdown. Then it became another month and we were like ‘okay that sucks’ but we’ll do it," he said. "And then it become indefinite. And you just can’t do that.”
Jenkins said he doesn’t believe Governor Cooper can shut down businesses like this for this long. But he said the decision to reopen isn’t just about the money, he says the mental health of his members is just as important as their physical health.
“I believe there are risks to everything in life and for me really the risk of my mental and physical health outweigh of the risks of going to one,” said Michael O’Shay, a member of Hive Fitness.
Other gym owners are making similar decisions.
“It’s your choice, I completely understand. But the door is open if you want to come in,” said Doug Seamans, who owns Pride Conditioning.
He says Pride Conditioning has actually been open the whole time, but with intense additional cleaning measures put back into place.
“The virus is going to be here next week, it’s going to be here next month. It’s probably going to here next year. At some point we’re going to have to learn how to live with this virus and how to conduct business. That’s basically what were going about doing right now," he said.
Seamans says he doesn’t understand why other businesses, like salons and even retail stores, like Target and Home Depot, can be open when gyms still can’t.
“I will bet you my livelihood that this establishment is cleaner than any of those places. We have a very limited number of people who come in here. We don’t see 1,000 people a day. We don’t even see 100 people a day so we know we can keep this place clean.”
And it’s not just gym owners who want to reopen North Carolina. The Reopen Mecklenburg County group protested on Memorial Day to reopen the entire county and the state, saying Governor Cooper’s orders are a violation of their rights.
“It has been 2 1/2 months and businesses still aren’t open. It’s very important for me when my 3-year-old asks me ‘Hey mommy, where are you going?’ I’m saying I’m going to fight for your freedom," said Nikki Prattnunley, the admin for Reopen Mecklenburg County.
Phase 2 is expected to last until June 26. Unless Governor Cooper makes any changes, it could be until the end of June until gyms are allowed to reopen. .
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.