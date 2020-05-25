Sisterhood of Traveling Wine North Carolina brings out “fairies”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We don’t often get a chance to say this, but if you see people dressing up as fairies and running through neighborhoods, there’s a reason. They’re being spotted in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Gaston counties.
It’s a mission to make you smile, and it can also be described as the adult version of ding-dong ditch -- only with a good twist.
“That’s exactly...that’s exactly what it is. It gets your adrenaline running,” said Cara Ridell.
Ridell is the woman who inspired the fairies. Anyone willingly accepting the power of fairy magic goes door to door dropping off goodies to make a stranger happy.
“Especially with the quarantine going on, everybody is a little down...just to spread a little cheer. It’s the best feeling in the world,” said Erynne Bucey while dressed up in glitter and wings.
The gifts are always delivered to adults because most of the time, the gift is wine. Ridell’s influence over the fairies started with a Facebook group called Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine North Carolina. She lives in Raleigh and created the give back project for her own neighborhood. She never imagined that people all over the state would love the idea so much.
“The wine is a bonus. The whole point behind this is, it’s just letting people know that you’re thinking about them whether it’s a stranger or a friend just being nice to one another,” said Ridell.
Right now, there are more than 11,000 Facebook members – most of them strangers – meaning fairies are spreading happiness all through the Tar Heel state.
“Honestly, it’s been amazing. It has improved my own mental health tremendously and I selfishly created it to see happiness, and to divert my attention from everything,” Ridell continued.
Ridell says dressing up as a fairy is not a requirement, it’s just something members of the group started doing on their own to add a little razzle-dazzle to deliveries.
“Why be normal? We’re here to spread fun. This is fun. I like dressing up. It gives people something to talk about too – I saw this crazy person dressing up like a fairy,” Bucey added.
“It’s so creative. Honestly, it gets more creative the bigger we grow,” said Ridell.
The original sisterhood was started in New York. The North Carolina women say they hope to do something special like this – just dropping off gifts and surprising people – for health care workers soon. Anyone can join the Facebook group. Then just see what happens.
