S.C. health leaders surpass goal to test 110,000 residents for COVID-19 in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health officials have surpassed their goal to test 110,000 residents for COVID-19 in the month of May.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Tuesday announced that 110,316 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the state since May 1. Earlier this month, DHEC and its community partners set a goal to test two percent of the state’s population, or 110,000 residents by May 31.
A total of 178,119 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs) since March 5, 2020.
A Chesterfield County resident is among the newly-reported coronavirus-related deaths in South Carolina Monday.
South Carolina health officials announced 253 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, increasing the total of statewide cases to 10,416. There were also six additional deaths reported, raising the toll to 446.
DHEC launched a new testing site map that easily and clearly identifies COVID-19 testing sites around the state. Clicking on a testing site icon provides the facility name, address, hours of operation, contact phone number and additional details. Testing sites are also listed under the map for easy viewing. View the updated map at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
The state’s COVID-19 webpage update include new information about the virus’s association with chronic health conditions, also referred to as underlying health conditions. This data provides a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and 14 commonly seen chronic illnesses (such as heart disease, diabetes, asthma, kidney disease and others) of both positive cases and those who have died. Individuals with certain underlying conditions are at higher risk for experiencing severe illness or death from the COVID-19.
The state’s website information includes updated new demographic data, a newly calculated recovery rate, a current list of nursing homes and similar facilities impacted by COVID-19, and more.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
