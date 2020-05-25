Rain isn’t done yet. First Alert for more rain on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Other than along the North Carolina/Tennessee border, we were in a bit of a rain lull today.
Highs remained much cooler than the 91 degree-high on Sunday.
Most places never made it out of the 70s.
We are looking at a similar day on Tuesday.
Again, highs will be in the mid-70s and there’s a 30 percent chance for afternoon showers or a thunderstorm.
Wednesday will bring more rain into the picture.
That’s why a First Alert has been issued.
A disturbance moving up from the south will bring the potential for heavy rain at times.
Highs will remain in the mid-70s. A gusty thunderstorm can’t be ruled out but heavy rain seems to be the biggest threat.
Thursday and Friday will still be unsettled.
Highs will return to the low to mid-80s and there’s a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms.
A front will move through on Saturday so highs will be in the mid-80s and thunderstorms seem likely.
However, the best news is that behind the front, things look to calm down and start to dry out on Sunday.
Highs will return to the upper 70s to round out the weekend.
Make it a great evening,
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
