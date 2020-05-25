16 people at south Charlotte nursing home test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two staff members and 14 residents at a south Charlotte nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sharon Towers updated the tally on its website Sunday.
Weeks ago, the nursing home said it began separating staff who work in licensed health care areas from that of independent living areas. Until last week, it had only recorded a single positive case of COVID-19 in independent living, and for more than 40 days, all other tests had returned negative.
But on May 22, after the Sharon Road nursing home recorded one positive case from a staff member in the licensed Health Care and Assisted Living areas, the facility began testing all residents and staff members in that section of the campus.
In total, it said it planned to test more than 200 staff and residents.
“An understandable byproduct of more testing is an increased number of positive tests,” the facility said. “Based on available data of both prevalence of COVID-19 in the population as well as the test-positivity rate for those who have been administered the tests, it’s likely that more tests mean more diagnosed cases in most communities.”
Most of the confirmed cases are asymptomatic, Sharon Towers reported.
“Our greater goal is to repeat these tests in one week, then weekly after that,” the nursing home said. “However, this requires access to sufficient test kits that may or may not be, allocated to us.”
