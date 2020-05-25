Novant Health honors service members with Memorial Day virtual salute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the past 15 years Novant Health Medical Center has held a community wide Memorial Day celebration, but with the event cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the medical center created a virtual salute to all those who have served.
“On behalf of Novant Health Medical Center, we salute the men and women in uniform who have served or are serving our nation with honor and dignity and thank all the brave people who have given the highest sacrifice of their life to safeguard our people and nation," Novant Health states in the video.
Along with the virtual salute, Novant Health set up “The Missing Man” table at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. According to American Legion, the table honors the fallen, missing in action or prisoner of war military service-members.
The president of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Roland Bibeau, is a proud veteran and registered nurse. This is his last year and he will retire in July.
Bibeau joined the Air Force after graduating high school and says he knew he wanted to be a medic. In 1980, after six years of service, he left the military to pursue a career in nursing. He was named president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center in 2008.
“To be a veteran, you are part of something much bigger than yourself,” Bibeau said. “It’s no different in health care. We’re in this together.”
