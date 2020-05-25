N.C. deputy and wife killed in Georgia crash, sheriff says

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) - A Macon County deputy and his wife were killed in a car accident in Georgia, according to the Macon County Sheriff.
Sheriff Robert Holland says Deputy David Head and his wife, Dawn, were killed Saturday afternoon in Mountain City, Georgia.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff said “We are purposely not posting much about the accident out of respect to all who this loss has touched. We are all heartbroken and we know there were many involved in the accident as well as those responded and were on the scene.”
Sheriff Holland says funeral arrangements for the couple have not yet been made, but they will be shared on social media when they are announced.
